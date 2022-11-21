Red Bull Racing to celebrate title double in the streets of Milton Keynes

After winning their first F1 championship double since 2013, Red Bull Racing will celebrate on the streets of Milton Keynes next month.

Max Verstappen won a record-breaking 15 races en route to his second driver’s championship, with team-mate Sergio Perez finishing third in the standings to secure the constructor’s championship.

It is the first time the team has won both championship titles since Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber claimed the double in 2013.

To mark the win, Verstappen will take the all-conquering RB7 from 2011 to the streets on Saturday December 10.

The Oracle Red Bull Racing MK Homerun will run from midday to 3pm on Midsummer Boulevard in the centre of Milton Keynes. Max and Checo will bring the famous roar of the RB7’s V8 engine, as they put Vettel’s championship winning car through its ferocious paces on the streets of the city centre.

The excitement won’t stop there though. Along with appearances by the drivers and Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner, fans will be treated to a spectacular display of Red Bull Motorsport power. Tyre-smoking performers, the Drift Brothers and a rare Red Bull NASCAR demonstration will take the MK Homerun to another level of driving prowess. While stunt riders, Arunas Gibieža and Dougie Lampkin will also bring the noise in an epic display of skill and showmanship on their bike.

Horner said: “We are enormously proud to base our Technology Campus in Milton Keynes. Ever since we moved into the small factory that we started with in 2005, the local community has supported the Team through all the highs and lows.