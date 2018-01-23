Relaxed opening sessions at TNMOC for people with autism

Paessler AG, the global network management specialist and makers of PRTG Network Monitor, is sponsoring the 2018 Relaxed Opening sessions at The National Museum of Computing.

First launched in TNMOC last year to benefit families with autistic children, the Relaxed Opening sessions have been a huge success and already been supported by a Museums + Heritage Prize Fund.

Visitors during the Relaxed Opening sessions know that the museum will be less busy, and that staff will be particularly alert to their needs. Paessler has provided funding to enable the museum to provide its 2018 Relaxed Opening free of charge to visitors, to train guides and stewards to meet the needs of visitors and to enable further development of the initiative.

Claire Marston, head of learning and initiator of the Relaxed Opening sessions at the museum, explained: “The multi-sensory aspects of the museum that are such an attraction for most of our visitors can induce sensory overload for people who have Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). They need to know what to expect and to have ways of lowering that sensory input to a comfortable level. That means having fewer people around, having ear protection where necessary, knowing where there are flickering lights and where they can go to chill out if it all gets a bit too overwhelming. And they need staff and stewards who understand these issues and will offer understanding assistance. We are so pleased that Paessler is offering such generous support for the venture.”

Natalie Pratt, marketing manager at Paessler, said: “We encounter children with autism among so many of our friends’ and neighbours’ families that we immediately realised the significance of these Relaxed Opening sessions run by the Museum. We appreciate that simple things like free entry is hugely important for families with autistic children, and we are keen to help them enjoy what the Museum has to offer. We are also investigating environmental monitoring possibilities, which could alleviate some of the stress of foreign surroundings.”

This year, there will be Relaxed Opening sessions, sponsored by Paessler, from 10.30am to 12 noon on:

Sunday 18 February 2018

Friday 6 April 2018

Friday 1 June 2018

Friday 27 July 2018

Friday 24 August 2018

Friday 2 November 2018

Early registration is strongly recommended because visitor numbers must be limited. To register please email claire.marston@tnmoc.org



