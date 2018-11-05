Relief all round as 'toilet tax' is flushed away in Newport Pagnell

A town council is flushed with success after winning its campaign against having to pay ‘toilet tax’.

Newport Pagnell Town Council took over running the public toilets in the High Street years ago to prevent their closure.

They were willing to pay cleaning and maintenance costs to keep the service free, but panned having to pay rates bill on them too,

Paul Day, Mayor of Newport Pagnell Town Council said; “Providing pubic conveniences is a public service and we should not be charged rates as if we were a profit making business.

"We make no income from the toilets - we simply try to support our High Street - so why should a tax be levied

on this important service?"

Over the years the town council has had regular fires made in the toilets, as well as graffiti and other anti-social behaviour issues to deal with.

They even had a public liability claim made when somebody trapped their foot when opening the door.

The town council has spent two years putting pressure on local MPs, the government and the National Association of Local Councils to change the rule.

Councillor Day said: "We are delighted that the issue we raised will make a difference for councils across the country."