Relive Milton Keynes Disability Awareness Day with our picture gallery

Shoppers found something money can’t buy at the centre:mk at the weekend when people with disabilities showcased their talents in Middleton Hall to mark international Disability Awareness Day.

Pride and joy filled the walkways as busy shoppers paused to watch gymnastics, drama, yoga, kurling, boccia and football demonstrations. The audience put their bags down to join song and dance routines. The wonderful Guide Dogs and puppies were also a great attraction.

British Paralympians, Valerie Williamson and Anna Turney said it was time to forget the ‘dis’ in disability and focus on the fantastic abilities of people with disabilities both seen and unseen.

The physical activities ran alongside an exhibition of over 70 artworks by local disabled artists, whose talents were praised by renowned disabled artist, Keith Jantz.

The event is organised by the MK Disability Awareness Day group, MK DAD chaired by Debbie Brock who said: “MK DAD 2018 has been a fantastically successful day celebrating abilities and sharing fun with others.”

Those taking part included the MK Dons Sport and Education Trusts with their portable football Stadia, What’s The Drama, MK Rebels, Snugs gymnastics team, MK Snap Street Dance, choir, kurling and yoga groups; drama from the Give Project and the MK Camphill Community; the anthem led by the MacIntyre group.

An official closing ceremony lead by the deputy Mayor, Sam Crooks, took place at the MK Disability Awareness Day pillar at The MK Rose.

If you want to be part of next years’ event please contact MK Snap on MK 630330.