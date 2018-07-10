Relive Newport Pagnell Carnival with our picture gallery

The Newport Pagnell Carnival is one of the highlights of the events calendar in and around Milton Keynes.

CLICK THE PICTURE GALLERY LINK ABOVE TO SEE IMAGES FROM NEWPORT PAGNELL CARNIVAL 2018

Every year thousands of people line the streets to cheer, support and donate to all of the parade entrants at the carnival.

This year’s theme was Through The Decades and the weather played its part too.

The entrants clearly invested a lot of time and effort into putting on a great show and raising money and awareness for local charities, groups and businesses.

The parade was open to all.

There was a host of entertainment to keep people busy and more than 50 stalls.

Check out our picture gallery from the carnival above.

