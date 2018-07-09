Relive the moment England made the World Cup semi-finals as Milton Keynes goes crazy again

Milton Keynes was rocking again on Saturday and particularly MK11 as England beat Sweden 2-0 to advance to the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 28 years.

WATCH VIDEO ABOVE: MK11 ERUPTS AFTER ENGLAND’S OPENING GOAL AND AT THE FINAL WHISTLE

MK11 erupts

Thousands of people gathered together in Milton Keynes on Saturday afternoon to watch England take on Sweden in the last eight of the Russia World Cup.

Venues across MK were showing the big knockout game which was a lot more comfortable than the penalty shootout win over Columbia last time out.

England took the lead through a Harry Maguire header which sent MK11 into raptures and MK’s own Dele Alli settled things with a header of his own.

More than 20 million tuned in again as the feel-good factor continues.

England face Croatia in the semi-final on Wednesday night for the right to play France or Belgium in the final on Sunday.

READ MORE:

REVEALED IN PICTURES: The 15 most expensive houses in Milton Keynes

REVEALED IN PICTURES: The 12 cheapest houses in Milton Keynes

REVEALED: The 20 worst anti-social behaviour hotspots in Milton Keynes

IN PICTURES: 47 pubs in Milton Keynes you went to over the years that aren’t there anymore

REVEALED: The best and worst GP surgeries in Milton Keynes for 2018 as rated by you

REVEALED: The best primary schools rated OUTSTANDING by Ofsted across Milton Keynes

REVEALED: The Milton Keynes primary schools that REQUIRE IMPROVEMENT according to Ofsted