Remember Ally McBeal? Well the singer from the bar is coming to Milton Keynes

Vonda Shepard, best known in the UK as the singer from the bar in hit 90s US show Ally McBeal, is coming to Milton Keynes in February.

Singer, songwriter and actress Vonda appeared as a regular in the television show as a resident performer in the bar where the show’s characters drank after work.

Vonda Shepard

Vonda also wrote the theme tune for Ally McBeal ‘Searching My Soul’ which reached the top 10 in the UK and she went on to release a series of Ally inspired albums selling a staggering 12 million copies worldwide.

The singer will be performing a concert at The Stables in Milton Keynes on February 24th from 8pm where she will sing favourites such as Tell Him, Maryland, Hooked On A Feeling, I Only Want To Be With You, Baby Don’t You Break My Heart Slow, Proud Mary, Walk Away Rene and You Belong To Me.

Following the success of Vonda’s 2015 and 2016 tours which saw her sell out venues across the UK, she will be returning to play with her full band.

And she is looking forward to it.

“I had so much fun performing in the UK, it’s been a joy to reconnect with all my fans and I can’t wait to come back and see everyone again,” she said.

Billed as a ‘feel-good evening filled with nostalgia not to miss’ tickets are priced at £25 and can be purchased online.