Repair works made on 200-year-old canal bridge in Milton Keynes

Repairs are being made to Willen Bridge, on the Grand Union Canal, by The Canal and River Trust charity.

Originally built 200 years ago, the bridge crosses over the canal near Willen Park and is a popular walking and cycling route for residents wanting to access the city centre and enjoy a relaxing stroll or cycle along the waterways.

The brickwork along the water line and on sections of the waterway walls supporting the bridge have been damaged mainly by wear and tear. In order to carry out much-needed repairs, the canal beneath the bridge has been drained and sections of the damaged walls removed before they are rebuilt in new brick.

The towpath underneath the bridge, which was cracked in places, will also be resurfaced.

Robert Warner, from the Canal and River Trust, said: “This bridge is a really busy crossing point over the canal but over the years the walls that help support it have been damaged and worn away so we needed to repair them.

“People living in Milton Keynes are really lucky to have the canal right on their doorstep as they are never more than a short walk or drive to the waterways. Our canals are great places to visit in the winter and there is still lots of wildlife to see - you just need to make sure you wrap up against the chill and wear some sturdy shoes as the towpath can be muddy in places.”

The Grand Union Canal slowly weaves through Milton Keynes and offers 14 miles of lock-free cruising. From Cosgrove in Northamptonshire to Fenny Stratford boaters and visitors can enjoy a scenic countryside view of Milton Keynes and feel a million miles away from the busy hustle and bustle.

For more information on the Canal and River Trust including how you can donate or volunteer to support their work, visit www.canalrivertrust.org.uk