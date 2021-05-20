Resident helps firefighters scramble to stop 20ft tree falling on bungalow in Milton Keynes

A resident has helped firefighters scramble to stop a 20ft tree falling on a Milton Keynes bungalow in the high winds this evening.

It is the second incident as a result of the high winds sweeping across MK on Thursday night.

Firefighters rushed to the scene at Withycombe, Furzton, Milton Keynes at around 7.25pm where the tree was said to be in danger of falling onto the single story home.

High winds in MK

One appliance and crew from West Ashland attended and firefighters - helped by a resident - used a rope to pull the tree down.

It was the second wind-related incident in MK this evening after a fourth floor flat window was left hanging perilously above a public footpath in Central MK and had to be removed - read the full story here.