Residents blast Milton Keynes Council for traffic chaos in Fullers Slade

Residents have accused MK Council of an “appalling lack of planning” that has led to severe traffic problems on Galley Hill and Fullers Slade.

The council has shut Watling Stree for five weeks to build a Toucan Crossing linking with the new Fairfields development.

This means hundreds of vehicles a day are using nearby Galley Hill and Fullers Slade as a diversion, said former Conservative councillor for Stony Stratford, Paul Bartlett.

“They are using the estates as a rat run and putting children’s lives at risk,” he said.

Mr Bartlett added: “Residents don’t even support the Toucan Crossing, preferring an underpass so to now have to put up with hundreds of cars and vans raging through residential areas puts the Council in the dock again for sheer incompetence.”

He added: “Children are having to dodge traffic to get to school, residents can not get out of their roads and buses are running late because they cannot get through the heavy traffic.

" This situation is intolerable for residents of Fullers Slade and Galley Hill and those making journeys from and to Stony Stratford."