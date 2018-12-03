Residents invited to have a say on School Lane railway crossing near Milton Keynes

People in Woburn Sands are being invited to have their say on plans to upgrade the railway crossing in School Lane.

The upgrade for Woburn Sands crossing is part of a scheme to upgrade the railway between Bicester and Bedford as part of the East West Rail project.

A number of residents commented on the proposal to close School Lane foot crossing and divert pedestrians via the full barrier CCTV crossing in Newport Road.

As a result, Network Rail will be holding an information session between 2pm and 9pm on Wednesday, December 5, at the Memorial Hall in Woburn Sands to outline plans in more detail.

Colin Murphy, head of consents and environment for East West Rail, said: “We’d like to thank everyone for their feedback to our Transport and Works Act application and all the comments we received regarding the school crossing at Woburn Sands.

“Members of the project team will be available to answer residents’ questions and provide further details on our proposals at the drop-in on December 5.”

For more information on East West Rail visit www.eastwestrail.org.uk.