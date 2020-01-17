Residents join frantic search for small boy missing in Milton Keynes

Hordes of worried residents in Newport Pagnell are out at the moment helping police search for a small boy that has reportedly gone missing.

The youngster is six-years-old and called Aadil Umair Rahim. He was on a coach party, possibly a school trip, from out of the area and went missing at Newport Pagnell motorway services at 7.15pm.

Newport Pagnell Services is closed

Police helicopters are out and the service station is in lockdown.

Police are asking for people not to go near the area to as not to hinder the search. Conveys of police vehicles have been seen in the town and officers are out on foot with tracker dogs.

Elsewhere in the town, particularly in the streets near the services, residents are searching their gardens and sheds. Others are out walking around the town calling the boy's name.

Aadil is Asian, 4ft tall and wearing a green jumper, a grey long top, grey baggy trousers and a white skull cap.. His parents, who are from the Nottingham area, have been informed.

Helicopters and police on foot are out searching and officer asked that if anybody sees him call 999 immediately.