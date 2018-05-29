Rest centre set up in Milton Keynes to help residents affected by flooding

A number of homes in Coffee Hall, Beanhill and other parts of Milton Keynes were flooded following storms over the weekend.

Milton Keynes Council helped a number of residents overnight on Monday, arranging temporary accommodation and setting up a rest centre at Garraways local centre in Coffee Hall.

The centre is open until 8pm today but the council advises that people affected by the flooding should contact their insurance company in the first instance.

A council spokesman said workers were out and about across Milton keynes supporting residents, with clean up teams working to clear up the flood water. Some roads closed overnight Monday but reopened with the highways team monitoring the situation.

The council has also advised people to leave sodden carpets and furniture outside the front of their homes with arrangements being made for the items to be collected.

And an appeal has been put out for any kennels or pet carers able to help residents with pets who have had to leave their homes because of flooding. Call the response centre on 01908 254555 if you can help.

If you’ve been affected by flooding in your home and need urgent help call the council’s response centre on 01908 254555. In an emergency please call 999.

The rest centre is located at The Local Centre, 60 Garraways MK6 5EG.

> Firefighters wearing drysuits and using buoyancy aids rescued a man from the roof of a car stuck in floodwater, and another man and three women from another car, road between Olney and Stoke Goldington at around 11.30pm on Sunday. One appliance and crew from Newport Pagnell attended.