REVEALED: How each Milton Keynes secondary school fared as almost a third rank ‘below average’ in new league tables

Almost a third of the secondary schools in Milton Keynes are performing below the standard required by the government.

The shock statistics come in new league tables published today by the Department For Education.

The scores were based on pupils’ overall performance at the end of Key Stage 4. They were calculated according to the new national Progress 8 indicator, which is said to be tougher than previous standards.

They class last year’s performance of two MK secondary schools as “well below average” with another deemed to be simply “below average”.

Three schools were classed as above average by the government while the remaining three schools all scored an average rating.

The league tables also show staffing levels at each school along with student absence rates.

Ironically in MK the schools with the best staff pupil ratio are not necessarily the highest achievers.

Absence rate

Milton Keynes Academy had the highest absence rate though - 6.5 per cent - followed by Shenley Brook End at 6 per cent and Lord Grey at 5.3 per cent.

Denbigh had the lowest absence figures, followed by St Paul’s Catholic School.

Most improved

Sir Herbert Leon was officially the most improved school in MK.

Their score last year was below average but this year the have shot up to average much to the delight of head Jo Trevenna.

“We are delighted,” she said.