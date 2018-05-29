REVEALED IN PICTURES: 10 films you won’t believe were shot in Milton Keynes

It seems Milton Keynes is an ideal location to shoot TV shows and films.

Milton Keynes has already established an excellent track record in film and TV activities, both as a location and as a base for services associated with the industry.

MK Council says the close proximity to London and the major film studios has largely contributed to this success.

Film-makers are charged a fee to shoot in Milton Keynes as is standard policy.

The council lists the following areas as being available and ideal filming locations:

Bradwell Windmill

Peace Pagoda

Winter Gardens

Central Milton Keynes Offices

Grid Roads

Victorian Terraced Housing

Campbell Park

Wolverton Park

Stony Stratford

Gulliver’s Land

Grand Union Canal (MK Branch)

