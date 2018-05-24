REVEALED IN PICTURES: 28 reasons Milton Keynes is better than Northampton ... and most other towns

The two towns are just 15 miles apart - but there seems to be a whole world of difference between Milton Keynes and Northampton.

MK has grown exponentially over the years and has become a real hub for some of the UK and world’s biggest businesses.

It has also overtaken Northampton in terms of population with just under 230,000 in the wider Milton Keynes area compared to Northampton’s 215,000.

And there is now a keen sporting rivalry between the two areas.

Traditionally, Peterborough were always Northampton Town’s main rivals but since forming in Milton Keynes, MK Dons has grown in significance as a derby match.

Anthony Collet, the fans’ spokesman on the Cobblers’ board, once famously promised not to enter the MK boardroom after the first game between the club.

He also vowed not to shake hands with Dons’ chairman Pete Winkelman, the driving force behind what some football fans labelled a ‘franchise’.

Mr Collett said at the time: “I know some of the people who helped form AFC Wimbledon after the move and I know just how bitter they felt about their club being taken away.

“There is no way I will be going into the boardroom and condoning what they did. I will not be shaking Mr Winkelman’s hand, I will be cheering on my team from the away end, but that is it. There’s plenty of people who won’t even be going to the game, that is how strongly they feel.”

Given the strength of ill-feeling from the very start the rivalry has become more intense.

But it is not only about the football.

It seems some people in Northampton have a big problem with Milton Keynes with a host of reasons from disliking the modernism of MK to cringing at City status talk.

Northampton is steeped in history and many people there and in other neighbouring towns view MK as somewhat ‘soulless’.

But here we give you 28 reasons why MK is better than Northampton and most other towns for that matter.

