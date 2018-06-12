REVEALED IN PICTURES: Furious parents hit out after Catholic school staff post pictures of themselves swigging booze in Milton Keynes play park

Would it worry you if your child’s teacher was swigging cider in a Milton Keynes play park?

Donna Chipolina, who is in charge of special needs pupils at Bletchley’s Bishop Parker primary, was pictured in the park with the school’s nursery nurse Josie Drewett.

Together with a former Bishop Parker teacher, they took selfies of themselves on the play equipment drinking from cans of Carling cider in broad daylight.

Mrs Chipolina posted the photos on Facebook with the heading: ‘Sugar and spice and all things nice with me muckers.’

One of the photos even showed the sign saying alcohol was banned in the park – but the warning was ringed in red pen with the words ‘uh oh’ written next to it.

The women have apologised to their head teacher for their actions but have NOT been disciplined.

Their posting was private and technically only able to be seen by friends of the trio. But within hours it had been shared with several parents of Bishop Parker pupils.

One parent told the Citizen: “I am utterly disgusted that as professionals they think it is acceptable to be drinking in a children’s park – and then to broadcast it on social media.”

She added: Bishop Parker School should be ashamed of their staff.”

The photos, 10 in all, also show Mrs Drewett and Mrs Chipolina sitting on a seesaw while drinking the cider.

Parents say they complained to the school’s headteacher Robert Mundy last week – but claim he “was not interested”.

One mum said: “He blamed social media for spreading the photos instead of blaming his staff. It seems crazy.”

Headteacher Robert Mundy told the Citizen this week: “I’ve spoken to the two members of staff about this. They are both experienced teaching assistants and they realise this was an ill-judged and silly thing to do. They have realised their mistakes, and apologised profusely.

Mr Mundy added: “I have reminded them again about the importance of respectful and considerate behaviour at all times and their responsible use of social media.”

Bishop Parker school is part of the Bletchley Catholic Schools’ Federation.

