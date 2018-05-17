REVEALED IN PICTURES: Milton Keynes’ stunning £3.5million sprawling country pile with swimming pool, star-ceiling cinema, snooker room, banquet hall and TVs in bathroom which has to be seen to be believed

Today we take you on a virtual tour of THE most expensive house in Milton Keynes and it can be yours if you have £3.5million to spare.

This amazing 9-bed country house in Gayhurst, Newport Pagnell is on the market with a guide price of £3.5 million stretches over 10,000 square feet and land totalling 36 acres.

On the market with Taylor Walsh, the property description is mindblowing:

Built of natural stone, Gayhurst Park offers a unique opportunity to purchase a stunning ‘new build’ English country estate.

Entering through electric gates the driveway leads through the impressive archway to the private courtyard with clock tower above.

The extensive accommodation currently offers 14,000 sq feet of accommodation with an additional 1,700 sq feet ready for occupation but currently used as storage areas.

Offering flexibility to reflect your family needs and lifestyle, Gayhurst Park comprises the main residence with a self contained guest / granny suite, an entertainment wing and a second self contained annex with accommodation and a fully fitted home office.

The residence offers lavish accommodation throughout. A stunning marble floored reception with feature curved staircase leads to two adjoining drawing room / lounge, a large formal dining room an open plan kitchen, breakfast and TV room, a separate games room, home movie theatre, home office and an indoor swimspa / gym room with changing rooms. The property boosts a beautiful master suite with dressing room, luxury bathroom, steam room and two sun terraces plus an additional 9 double / king size bedrooms (7 with En-Suite), family bathroom and two cloakrooms / WCs.

Set around the private courtyard and benefiting from a private walled garden, several private terraces and land totaling some 36 acres, Gayhurst Park represents a stunning English estate with much potential to reflect and enhance your lifestyle .

Here are 9 key factors that boost house values:

SCHOOLS

Live near a high-performing school and you are ahead of the game when it comes to selling your house.

GARDEN

It may sound a bit obvious but houses with well-maintained gardens sell for more than ones where the garden looks like a jungle in Borneo and one where rats raise families in the shrubbery. A tidy garden could add to a property. So stop making excuses and mow your lawn now.

MARKET TOWN?

This no longer applies to the growing metropolis that is Milton Keynes but if you are lucky enough to live in a market town, you are laughing all the way to the bank. According to research properties in market towns were typically worth £25,000 more than similar properties in other towns in the area.

FOOD AND DRINK

Having a top restaurant or array of bars and eateries can work wonders for the reputation of an area and the price of a house.

KING OF THE HILL

You might not like slogging up the hill after a hard day at work - and to be fair MK is pretty flat, but if you live on a hill your property will probably be worth more — a lot more, if you heed research carried out by Zoopla. The average price of properties with a ‘hill’ in the address was more than double that of properties on bog-standard ‘streets’.

CRESCENT CASH

Buying a house on a crescent is also a sound investment. Research claims properties on crescents typically commanded a premium of 40 per cent. Houses in squares or in a mews also scored well, while those with ‘road’, ‘grove’ or ‘court’ in the address were seen as less desirable.

MONEY GROWS ON TREES

Another pretty obvious one but houses with trees between the pavement and the road outside tend to fetch more.

IT’S ALL IN THE NAME

Research has found that one in 14 people pay a premium for a property with a name rather than a number. A house name can add between 0.5-5 per cent in value, according to estimates.

HOW ODD

Perhaps the oddest value booster of all is that 1 Sandy Lane trumps 22 Sandy Lane. A study by Zoopla found that average odd-numbered houses fetched £538 more than their even-numbered equivalents.

