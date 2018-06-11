REVEALED IN PICTURES: Sea of pink washes over Milton Keynes as thousands take part in Race for Life

Milton Keynes was a sea of pink on Sunday when thousands turned out for the Race for Life.

The 5k run for Cancer Research took place at Willen Lake on Sunday morning.

Crowds gathered to watch family members and friends take part in an emotioanl but festival atmosphere.

The weather was glorious for the annual event where participants can walk or run the course as they raise money for Cancer Research.

And taking part really does help.

Since the Race for Life series started 16 years ago, the overall death rate for cancer has dropped massively.

Thanks to research, thousands more people now survive.

