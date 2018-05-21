REVEALED IN PICTURES: When Milton Keynes was turned into New York for Superman 4

Anyone who knows their Milton Keynes history will know that Superman IV infamously tried to pass off Milton Keynes for New York.

When actress Margot Kidder, best known for her role as Lois Lane in Superman, died aged 69 last week it was world news such is the fame of the Superman story and films.

And for us here in Milton Keynes it evoked memories of when the Superman phenomenon rolled into town 32 years ago as the town famous for concrete cows was somewhat bizarrely turned into downtown New York for the filming of Superman IV The Quest for Peace.

The fourth Superman film in which Christopher Reeve starred as the Man of Steel sees the superhero battle the radiation-charged Nuclear Man.

The movie is much maligned by critics and was once name in Time magazine’s Top 10 Worst Superhero Sequels.

But it will always have a special place in MK’s history and very much helped put us on the map.

A special feature by the BBC looking at the scenes then and now was produced in partnership with artist Richard DeDomenici to make the 30th anniversary in 2016.

And website Den of Geek took a pilgrimage to MK to revisit the sites in the film back in 2014.

DeDomenici reshot footage in the same locations including the Avebury Building and Milton Keynes Station and told the BBC at the time that it was “weird how little it had changed in 30 years”.

Here we look back at those iconic images and DeDomenici’s reshoot in what has been one of the most famous events in Milton Keynes’ history.

