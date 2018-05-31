REVEALED IN PICTURES: With Paul Tisdale linked here’s what the next MK Dons boss has to live up to

Paul Tisdale looks set to become the 10th manager of MK Dons this summer.

Currently the longest-serving manager in the country, the 45-year-old has spent 12 seasons in charge of Exeter City.

Along the way, he has taken the Grecians to back-to-back promotions and two consecutive playoff finals.

The 3-1 defeat to Coventry City on Bank Holiday Monday looks set to be his final game in charge of Exeter though, with speculation mounting about his future since he was served notice on his rolling contract two years ago.

Should he take over at Stadium MK, he will join a growing list of managers to have taken charge of Pete Winkelman’s club since the club moved to Milton Keynes in 2003.

And with plenty of League 2 experience, he may be the perfect man for the job as Dons dropped to the fourth tier last season.

From relegation in 2005 to promotions in 2008 and 2015, there have been plenty of ups and downs for the previous gaffers.

