REVEALED: The 10 Central Milton Keynes pubs and nightclubs with the best food hygiene ratings

Which Central Milton Keynes pubs and clubs have the best food hygiene ratings dished out by the Food Standards Agency?

Here are the 10 pubs and nightclubs in the Central MK postcode (MK9) with the best hygiene ratings.

Thankfully there are no pubs or nightclubs with the lowest Zero hygiene rating, or indeed a One, Two or Three Star rating.

One Central MK venue does not reach the Five Star rating, The Draft House on Midsummer Boulevard, which has a Four Star rating.

Each business is given their hygiene rating when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the business’s local authority.

The inspection criteria include:

- How hygienically the food is handled

- how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

- The condition of the structure of the buildings

- The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

- How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe

At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5.

All of these ratings are accurate according to the Food Standards Agency website as of April 30, 2018.

Zero star means ‘Urgent Improvement Necessary’ while One Star means ‘Major Improvement Necessary.

A three star rating signifies the business is ‘Satisfactory’ while four stars is ‘Good’ and five stars Very Good’.

And the good news is most businesses in the Central MK area are rated as Five Star ‘Very Good’!

So you can eat with peace of mind in Central MK’s pubs and clubs knowing they meet the highest possible food standards.