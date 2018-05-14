REVEALED: The 20 worst areas in Milton Keynes for violence and sexual offences

It is one of the most serious types of crime and according to police statistics it is a very real problem in Milton Keynes.

CLICK HERE OR ON THE LINK ABOVE TO SEE THE 20 WORST HOTSPOTS FOR VIOLENCE AND SEXUAL OFFENCES IN MK

These figures, supplied by Police UK, are for March 2018 - the most recent period for which data is available.

READ MORE: The 20 worst anti-social hotspots in Milton Keynes revealed

They show that there were a total of 541 reports of violence and sexual offences in and around Milton Keynes with the highest number in the MK Central/Campbell Park area, Bletchley and Newport Pagnell.

Domestic Violence

If you have, or are experiencing domestic violence then getting help is perhaps the most important thing you can do.

In an emergency, call 999. If it is not an emergency, you could contact your local police station and discuss your situation with them.

You can also anonymously call one of the helplines listed below:

English National Domestic Violence Helpline: 0808 2000 247

Men’s Advice Line: 0808 801 0327

Wales Domestic Abuse Helpline: 0808 80 10 800

Broken Rainbow Helpline (for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people): 0300 999 5428

Respect (for people who are abusive to partners): 0845 122 8609

Forced Marriage Unit: 020 7088 0151

You can also visit GOV.UK for more help and advice.

Sexual offences

Any sexual contact without your consent is sexual assault and is a crime.

Contacting the police will start the process of investigating your attacker. The police officer’s priority is safeguarding you. If you choose to support a police investigation you will be supported every step along the way.

It doesn’t matter how long ago you were assaulted, police still want to hear what happened. If you don’t feel ready to go to the police, Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) provide medical care and support and can also gather forensic evidence.

You can find your nearest SARC here.

For further information on reporting an offence, getting support, and the police process and more please go to: https://www.police.uk/information-and-advice/reporting-crime/ (opens in a new window)

Support for victims of crime

The Victims’ Code

If you’ve been a victim of crime, you are entitled to certain information and support from criminal justice agencies such as the police and the courts.

The Victims’ Code explains what you can expect from criminal justice agencies from the moment you report a crime to what happens after a trial.

The Victims’ Code is available at GOV.UK (opens in a new window).

We approached Thames Valley Police for a comment but did not receive a response before publication.

If you are experiencing problems with any type of crime you should contact police the non-emergency number, 101 or in an emergency always call 999.