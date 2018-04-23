REVEALED: The best and worst GP surgeries in Milton Keynes for 2018 as rated by you

We reveal the best and worst GP surgeries in the Milton Keynes area as rated by you the patients.

The scores are based on ratings provided by patients on how likely they are to recommend their practice.

Now you can see where your GP surgery ranks.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey.

The survey is sent out twice a year to around 1.36 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

Complaining about NHS services

Everyone who provides an NHS service in England must have their own complaints procedure.

You can often find information in waiting rooms, at reception, on the service provider’s website, or by asking a member of staff.

You can either complain to the NHS service provider directly – such as a GP, a dentist surgery, or a hospital – or to the commissioner of the services, which is the body that pays for the NHS services you use. You can’t apply to both.

In the event of a complaint about more than one organisation – perhaps a complaint that includes issues about your GP, local hospital and ambulance service – you’ll only need to make one complaint.

The organisation that receives your complaint must then co-operate with the others to ensure you receive a co-ordinated response.

To contact NHS England email england.contactus@nhs.net with “For the attention of the complaints team” in the subject line or call 0300 311 22 33.

You can also use the British Sign Language service.

For more detailed information, visit the NHS England website.