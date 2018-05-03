REVEALED: The Milton Keynes primary schools that REQUIRE IMPROVEMENT according to Ofsted

Thousands of parents in Milton Keynes found out which primary school their children were allocated last month but a number of them require improvement according to their latest Ofsted inspections.

It’s useful to know how each primary school is rated by Ofsted, the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills, which inspects and regulates services that care for children and young people, and services providing education and skills for learners of all ages.

Ofsted give every school in the country one of four rankings, Outstanding, Good, Requires Improvement and Inadequate.

Of 86 primary education providers in Milton Keynes, six were rated REQUIRES IMPROVEMENT by Ofsted in their last inspections and are listed in our gallery above in alphabetical order.

Of course not everyone agrees with the way Ofsted ratings work as highlighted when one Milton Keynes headteacher hit out in emotional letter of resignation after Ofsted inspection at her primary school - CLICK TO READ THE FULL STORY.



Some primary schools have become academies since their last Ofsted report.



