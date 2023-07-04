Daniel Ricciardo was behind the wheel of the Red Bull car, holding the Baton of Hope as he toured Milton Keynes. Pic: Fiona Copeland

Australian F1 star Daniel Ricciardo got behind the wheel of a Red Bull Racing car again on Tuesday as part of a suicide prevention event in Milton Keynes.

The Baton of Hope is designed to be the biggest suicide awareness and prevention initiative in the UK, touring major cities and towns.

On Tuesday, the Baton reached the new city, having already been to Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Sheffield, Manchester, Belfast, Cardiff and Birmingham during the two week drive.

Daniel Ricciardo meeting members of the Baton’s tour

The tour of the city took in the Rose in Central Milton Keynes, Ride High children’s charity, the 5asideChess bus at Furzton, Stadium MK, Red Bull Racing’s Technology campus in Tilbrook and the Tree Catherdal before finishing at the Peace Pagoda later this evening.

While visiting the F1 world champions Red Bull, Ricciardo, who rejoined the team last winter following four years away, got behind the wheel of one of the team’s cars and carried the Baton at the head of the parade while onlookers applauded him through Tilbrook.