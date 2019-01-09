Richard O'Brien's Rocky Horror Show is coming to Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes Theatre are excited to announce the return of the legendary cult classic featuring Strictly Come Dancing and West End stars.

Among the cast are Stephen Webb as Frank-N-Furter, Strictly Come Dancing Champion Joanne Clifton as Janet, and world-renowned comedian Dom Joly as the narrator.

Partying apart, there is a plot.

On their way out and about to celebrate their engagement two buttoned up young lovers, Brad and Janet, get a flat tyre and stumble into the castle of a mad scientist, Dr Frank-N-Furter, who is also in celebratory mood having just created a half-brained sex toy-boy called Rocky.

Catapulted dangerously outside of their comfort zone and into a world where normal rules don’t apply, Brad and Janet are drawn into a world of fluid sexual shenanigans, violence and intrigue – all played out through the kinkiest of rock ‘n’ roll musical numbers.

Performances are from Monday February 4 to Saturday February 9

Tickets: From £13

Box Office: 0844 871 7652*

Groups Hotline: 0333 0095 939

Access Booking: 0800 912 697*

Online Booking: ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes