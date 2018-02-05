Ride High magic enchants Milton Keynes at its charity ball

Milton Keynes children’s charity Ride High conjured up an amazing £83,000 from guests who donned black ties for its ‘Enchanted’ fundraising ball on Saturday night.

Magician David Penn amazed guests with his world class illusions and further entertainment came from the band iPop. But it was the Ride High children that made it a truly magical evening.

A current member of Ride High, Louise Steen took to the stage and spoke confidentially about her experience at Ride High and how it has changed her life. Louise concluded her speech by reading her own poem (The Ride High Effect) and there wasn’t a dry eye in the room.

The annual event, now in its seventh year was sponsored by Milton Keynes-based firms, RSM UK, Sysmex UK and Imagine Presentations. The total raised will fund 27 children to attend Ride High for one year – quite possibly a year that will change their lives forever.

Rachel Medill, founder and CEO of Ride High said: “We had an extraordinary evening and I would like to thank everyone who was involved: our sponsors, our 25 brilliant volunteers, all our guests and most importantly our children who were simply wonderful and the best testament to our work”.

Actress and author Sue Jameson was also announced as a new patron for Ride High on the night.

To mark the patronage Sue, who will join existing patron Jeremy Vine took to the stage and spoke of her admiration for Ride High.

“I am tremendously proud and honoured to have been asked to be a patron of Ride High,” she said.

“I am constantly amazed by the work the charity does to change the lives of young people and I look forward to supporting them in the future”.