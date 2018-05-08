Ride High runners race for charity at the Milton Keynes Marathon

The Ride High runners and children with the Mayor of Milton Keynes
Yesterday (Monday), 20 runners took part in the MK Marathon in aid of Ride High.

"We are immensely proud and thankful to them all," said a spokesman for the charity.

"Even on the hottest bank holiday on record every single one of them crossed the finish line and helped to raise over £4,000 - vital funds for the charity.

"Ride High children and volunteers cheered the runners on route and over the finish line and everybody had a wonderful day." she added.

Ride High runners are shown with Ride High children, volunteers and staff and the Mayor of MK at Stadium MK before the start of the race.