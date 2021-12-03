Rising star from Milton Keynes to appear in West End Christmas musical extravaganza

One of Milton Keynes’ most promising young showbiz talents will be appearing in a West End Musical Christmas spectacular.

Jasmine Sakyiama, 15, who trains with award-winning theatre, TV and film performance programme Stagebox will be among 30 young actors and performers who will be part of the much-anticipated performance.

The show, a must for all musical theatre fans, will feature all-time favourite Christmas and showstopper numbers performed by a cast of West End stars alongside a live band and dance ensemble.

Stagebox performers will join stage legends John Owen-Jones (Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera), Michael Xavier (Phantom of the Opera, The Sound of Music), Emma Hatton (Wicked, Evita) and many more at one of the West End’s most prestigious venues for an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza.

Jasmine Quinlan-Gardner, general manager at Stagebox, said: “This is a huge moment for our wonderful members who will be representing us on stage this December. After such limited interaction last Christmas, we’re looking forward to lighting up the Lyric Theatre with a festive show and can’t wait for the opening night!”

Boasting star-studded alumni, Stagebox train and manage the nation’s most promising young performing talent. Current clients have enjoyed success on stage and screen, from the BBC and Netflix to the West End and Broadway. Auditions for 2022 will soon be opening.