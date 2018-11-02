Rock band Rammstein to play only UK show in 2019 in Milton Keynes

Rock band Rammstein are coming to Milton Keynes.

The German heavies will play Stadium MK on July 6, 2019 as part of an extensive European stadium tour.

The date will be the band's only UK show.

Anyone who has seen the band's dramatic, perfectly staged live shows, will know that they always put on a spectacular live performance... but the band are promising something extraordinary as they embark on their first ever stadium dates.

Tickets go on sale next Thursday, November 8 at 10am, and will be available through www.ticketmaster.co.uk/Rammstein