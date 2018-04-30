Rocking at The Venue in Milton Keynes helps Lions raise over £5k for charities

The Lions were truly roaring and rocking at a fundraising concert attended by more than 300 people in Milton Keynes.

Rock Chorus took centre stage for The Big Gig hosted by the Lions Club of Bletchley, held at The Venue MK, Walnut Tree, on Saturday, April 21.

The Lions teamed up with the five choirs of Rock Chorus once again for their 8th annual concert.

More than 150 singers were on stage, and were joined by soloist India Foskett, with leader and singing coach Lauren Field.

The concert, plus the raffle of a Yamaha guitar, raised more than £5,000 and gave the audience of nearly 330 people a wonderful nights’ entertainment.

Lion Mike Bartlett said: “Once again the concert was hugely enjoyable for everyone involved.

“Lauren and the singers in Rock Chorus worked extremely hard to make this concert a success and the Lions Club of Bletchley, and the charities and causes we support, are very grateful for their efforts.”

The main charity this year was Macmillan Cancer Support which works in NHS hospitals, including Milton Keynes University Hospital, and the wider community to provide information and support to all those affected by cancer.

The other part of the money raised will be handed to the Lions Charity Trust which is used to support individuals and organisations identified as being in need, in line with the Lions Club motto which is ‘Where there’s a need there’s a Lion’.