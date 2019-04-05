Rod Stewart’s support band for Milton Keynes show are unveiled

Celtic-folk and Americana band Johnny Mac And The Faithful will be the special guest act before Rod Stewart’s hotly-anticipated show in Milton Keynes this summer.

Rod will be touring the nation throughout May, June and July, with MK the fourth stop on Tuesday, June 4.

The Glasgow-based band will perform at all 10 stadium shows for the Rod Stewart Live In Concert tour, with their relationship with him going back to opening for him at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro in 2017 at a concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of Celtic Football Club’s 1967 European Cup victory. Frontman John McLaughlin co-wrote the song Julia which appears on his latest number one album Blood Red Roses.

John, an award-winning songwriter and producer who has penned hits for artists such as Westlife, Busted, Echo & The Bunnymen, Shane MacGowan and Sandi Thom, said: “Individually we have been blessed to have played and worked with some of greatest and infamous stars of our time from the Pogues iconic frontman Shane MacGowan, to the enigmatic Echo and the Bunnymen, Glasgow’s own sons the Simple Minds and Ireland’s finest stompers The Dubliners.

“Our proudest moment to date though, as a band, has to be supporting global rock icon Sir Rod Stewart at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro in 2017. It was for Celtic Football Club’s concert to honour the 50th anniversary of their 1967 European Cup winning team The Lisbon Lions.”

He added: “As a songwriter I couldn’t have been prouder to have my name alongside Rod’s on his record, it truly was a dream come true. To get to work with your rock ’n’ roll hero...Wow, that really doesn’t happen so much, and then to discover what an absolute diamond of a guy he was that was a lovely bonus.

** NO SYNDICATION PERMITTED ** Rod Stewart performing at the Manchester Arena, Manchester, United Kingdom. 8 December 2016. Photograph Credit : Sean Hansford

“Now we just can’t wait to get up on stage. To be on tour with Rod and play our music to hundreds of thousands of his fans makes us feel very proud, blessed and thankful.”

This summer’s Rod Stewart dates:

Wednesday, May 22 - Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium

Friday, May 31 - Southampton, St Mary’s Stadium

Saturday, June 1 - York, York Racecourse

Tuesday, June 4 - Milton Keynes, Stadium MK

Friday, June 7 - Ipswich, Portman Road Stadium

Saturday, June 8 - Wolverhampton, Molineux Stadium

Wednesday, June 12 - Aberdeen, AECC

Friday, June 14- Bolton, University of Bolton Stadium

Saturday, June 15 - Sheffield, Bramall Lane Stadium

Friday, July 12 - Brighton & Hove, The 1st Central County Ground