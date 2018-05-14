Romanian ‘poster boy’ had been taking cocaine before he died in 100mph crash in Milton Keynes

The man famed for being the first Romanian to arrive in the UK to work died after taking cocaine and driving his car at more than 100 mph – while banned from getting behind the wheel.

An inquest heard 33-year Victor Spirescu told his passenger he would demonstrate a “proper doughnut” - a 360 degree spin of the car that leaves a tyre mark ring on the road.

Victor Spirescu

But he lost control of the car on Chicheley Hill, near Newport Pagnell, and crashed into bushes.

Mr Spirescu was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown out of the vehicle. He died at the scene from multiple injuries in January this year.

The inquest heard he had been banned from driving at the time and the car’s MOT had expired.

Forensic tests showed he had alcohol and cocaine in his system.

Coroner Tom Osborne ruled that Mr Spirescu died as a result of a road traffic collision, of which alcohol and cocaine were contributory factors.

The air conditioning company owner, who lived in MK, flew in from Romania in January 2014 – immediately after EU regulations changed.

He was met by a media scrum and his photograph appeared in headlines all over the UK as the face of UK immigration.

He was welcomed by the chair of the Home Affairs Select Committee, MP Keith Vaz.

At the time Mr Spirescu said: “I don’t come to rob your country. I come to work and then go home...Here you pay a lot; in Romania it’s very cheap.”

Victor Spirescu’s first job in the UK was at a car wash, where he earned £30 a day.

He lived in a multiple occupancy house, sharing with several other people.

But he soon progressed up the work ladder and set up his own air conditioning company, Air Vent Systems LTD.

In 2016 he claimed to be earning £58, 000 a year.

Mr Spirescu proposed to girlfriend Suzana Mates three years ago, while on holiday in Cyprus.

She said: “He was the most wonderful man on this planet and I loved him so very much. He was so smart, so intelligent, he was the happiest person on earth... He lived life to the full.”

It is understood Mr Spirescu’s body was flown back to Romania to be buried in Bucharest.

