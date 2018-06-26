Round-up: Fire brigade incidents in Milton Keynes this morning

Tuesday morning incidents
Tuesday morning incidents

Fire crews are being kept busy in the hot weather this morning.

Just before 10.30am this morning, a crew from Great Holm was called to a grass fire at Winchester Circle, Kingston.

Just after 11am, Crownhill firefighters joined with colleagues from Newport Pagnell following a two car collision in Burners Lane, Kiln Farm. No-one was trapped, but a woman suffering from what were believed to be minor injuries was left in the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

A small fire on a carport roof in Shepherds, Fullers Slade, caused by discarded smoking materials, was dealt with by crews from Bletchley and Broughton.