Round-up: Fire brigade incidents in Milton Keynes this morning

Fire crews are being kept busy in the hot weather this morning.

Just before 10.30am this morning, a crew from Great Holm was called to a grass fire at Winchester Circle, Kingston.

Just after 11am, Crownhill firefighters joined with colleagues from Newport Pagnell following a two car collision in Burners Lane, Kiln Farm. No-one was trapped, but a woman suffering from what were believed to be minor injuries was left in the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

A small fire on a carport roof in Shepherds, Fullers Slade, caused by discarded smoking materials, was dealt with by crews from Bletchley and Broughton.