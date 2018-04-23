RSPCA appeals for information about little bundle of fur found on Milton Keynes road

A degu - a popular pet rodent native to South America - has been rescued by the RSPCA after being found running loose in a road in Bradville

The animal charity is appealing to the public for information, hoping to reunite the animal with his owner.

An animal-loving Bradville householder spotted the little animal on the road on Tuesday (16th April). Concerned for the animal in the traffic, he carefully caught the degu and called the RSPCA.

When RSPCA Inspector Susan Haywood arrived at the kindly member of public’s home, the degu was safely in a cage, being looked after by him.

Inspector Haywood said: “Thanks to this quick-thinking man, the degu was unharmed by traffic and none-the-worse for his experience.

“With no space available at the local wildlife centre, Stanley - as I have called him - is living with me while we wait for his owner to come forward.

"He’s a cheeky little chap and has already escaped from my cage at home. As degus are not native to the UK, this animal must have been someone’s cherished pet.

"They’ll be missing him, so if anyone has any information please call the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.”

To help the RSPCA rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals, visit www.rspca.org.uk/give