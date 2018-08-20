RSPCA to host 'Paws in the Park' event in Milton Keynes

RSPCA Milton Keynes and North Bucks are holding their first large outside event called Paws in the Park on September 3.

The event will help raise much needed funds for the branch.

The dog show will begin at 2pm on September 3, with great prizes and a goody bag for every entrant.

Registration closes at 1.45pm so you will need to arrive in plenty of time.

Attractions include a Thomas the Tank train ride, soft play area and a bouncy castle, face painting and hook the duck.

There will also be plenty of refreshments including a beer tent, pizza, soft drinks, snacks and cakes and lots of stalls to appeal to all tastes.

Paws in the Parkis being hosted at Marsh Drive Playing Fields in Great Linford.

For more information on the above event and the cats, kittens and small mammals in their care, please call the Milton Keynes & North Bucks RSPCA on 01908 611179, or email cathome@mkrspca.org.uk or look online www.rspcamiltonkeynes.co.uk