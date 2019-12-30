Rubbish start to the New Year as waste piles up on streets in Milton Keynes

Rubbish is piling up on city streets depsite most people only having to wait an extra day to get their waste collected.

Social media is full of complaints about people putting blacks bags out before time to attract vermin, or piles of loose cardboard to blow away in the wind.

The rubbish moutain is blocking the pavement

This is despite the council's rule that all food waste goes into secure green bins and all cardboard should be bagged up.

One 'waste disgrace' spot was in Wolverton, outside a church, where dozens of bulging bags have been dumped on the corner of the street to block the entire pavement.

People are urged to go their their local tip if they have large amounts to dispose of, but MK Council is warning people that tips will close early at 1pm tomorrow New Year's Eve.

For revised Christmas and New Year waste collection times see here.

New Year rubbish collections

For tip opening times over the New Year see here.