Rumble Rooms, the UK's newest immersive bar experience, launching in Milton Keynes this Friday

Get ready for a wild night out and venture into the newest social jungle as Rumble Rooms, a cutting-edge immersive bar, is set to open in Milton Keynes this Friday.

Located in the heart of Milton Keynes’ popular leisure district, 12th Street, and designed to offer an exciting mix of entertainment, games and creative cocktails, Rumble Rooms is shaking up the city’s nightlife scene.

Rumble Rooms has created a social jungle where friends can enjoy a drink or two and unleash their competitive side by taking on some of the games on offer including axe throwing, shuffleboard, beer pong, darts and arcades. And there will be karaoke too so there’s plenty of opportunity for guests to unleash their inner pop star – Roar by Katy Perry anyone?

Additionally, Rumble Rooms features live performances, guest DJs and themed nights that will change regularly, ensuring that there is always something new to discover. At the heart of the experience is an expertly crafted cocktail menu, where the bar’s talented mixologists will create cocktails that are as visually stunning as they are delicious. Guests can expect both classic favourites and bold new creations, all designed to complement the immersive environment.

Axe throwing will be one of the many games that friends at Rumble Rooms can enjoye

A spokesperson for Rumble Rooms says: “Rumble Rooms is not just a bar; it’s an experience – a social jungle! We wanted to create a new innovative space in the heart of Milton Keynes where people can escape the ordinary, hang out and immerse themselves in an environment where they can indulge their competitive side, enjoy a game with some friends and a drink or two.

“The global market for social, competitive leisure is exploding. Research has shown that consumers going for a night out relish competitive socialising experiences, and it is particularly popular with Gen Zs with 45% saying they are visiting competitive socialising venues more than they were last year.

“And we know what works in this sector so we are offering a range of activities, such as darts, axe throwing, shuffleboard, arcades, beer pong and pool, which will allow our guests to unleash their competitive side.

“Rumble Rooms is a world of immersive environments, with dynamic lighting, high-quality soundtracks, interactive elements, and tasty cocktails, beers, spirits, wines, soft drinks and bar snacks to keep guests fuelled while they play and socialise.

Rumble Rooms will also offer guest the chance to enjoy a game or two of shuffleboard

“We want people to return again and again to a space where they can think about nothing else but having the best time with their favourite people.”

Ashley Blake, 12th Street landlord, said: “We are really excited to welcome Rumble Rooms to 12th Street and believe that the immersive destination will bring a whole new element of socialising down to the leisure quarter.

“12th Street is a beloved destination based in the centre of Milton Keynes for all ages, and there are loads of family-friendly restaurants, clubs and bars offering music, dancing and cocktails for nightlife and a huge selection of different leisure facilities including Laser Quest, adventure golf, escape rooms, virtual reality gaming and racing simulators, and we believe that Rumble Rooms is going to intensify the destination offerings, and put the leisure quarter even more solidly on the Milton Keynes map”.