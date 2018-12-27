Runaway Olney terrier makes it home for Christmas

A two-month long search to safely capture a dog which has been on the run since October has finally come to an end.

After 53 days of fending for herself in the wild, the Olney terrier was found – to the joy of hundreds of people in the county.

The terrier was first spotted in Olney on October 31 and has been wandering as far as Northamptonshire ever since.

The scruffy ginger mutt, thought to be between two and three years old, has been the centre of a countywide campaign to humanely catch her and bring her to a vet .

Over the weeks, she was spotted in Wollaston, Cogenoe, Great Doddington, Hardingstone, Milton Malsor and even Northampton town centre.

A Facebook campaign – that has now grown to more than 680 people – was soon started to track the ‘Olney Terrier’s’ movements.

Just before Christmas, the little dog was finally caught in one of the group’s humane traps in Yardley Gobion.

She is now safe, warm and well. But, with no microchip and no owner ever reporting her missing, there will be no joyful reunion.

She is being cared for by the Dog Squad, who set up the Facebook group and were first to the scene when she was caught. They have called her Faith.

Member Geraldine Guy is housing Faith over the festive season and she will go to a rescue group to be found a loving home inthe new year.

Geraldine said: “I’m just so overwhelmed that it’s all over. She was warm and on a sofa for Christmas and that’s all that matters.”