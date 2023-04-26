News you can trust since 1981
Runners paint the town Redway as they do Milton Keynes proud at the London Marathon

The club filled two coaches with over 100 people to travel down to Greenwich for the start of the 43rd event

By David RoseContributor
Published 26th Apr 2023, 09:47 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 09:48 BST

Redway Runners did Milton Keynes proud with a big turnout to take on the 43rd London Marathon at the weekend.

The club sent two coaches with over 100 people for the event and had a cheering point at mile 13 on the route to support the runners.

Piers Vallance recorded a superb time of 2:41.25. He said of his experience: “The London Marathon is still one of the best race experiences you can have. Despite the damp conditions, the atmosphere from the crowds and slick organisation make it a great event. London is an honest marathon course, so I was super happy to secure my 2:41 finish time. Congratulations to the many Redway Runners that took part and the impressive noise produced by the RR cheering points.”

The Redway Runners went to London together by coachThe Redway Runners went to London together by coach
Christopher Poole completed his first ever marathon in an impressive 4:20:54. He said: “It was tough in parts, but the support from the crowd was amazing. So many Redway Runners supporters dotted around the course (especially the last 6 miles) and they made such a difference. I loved the coach organisation, it gave me time to get there in comfort and minimal stress.

"At the end of the race, I was utterly spent. And couldn't decide whether to laugh, smile or cry. The emotions were just overflowing. I'd definitely do this again. Hopefully next year.”

Sarah Bird finished her seventh London Marathon in an excellent 3hrs 40mins. She said: “Started out great with Julie and then I hit that wall! Still a great day out and support around the course and from Redway Runners was awesome so thank you.”

Baz Norman finished the course in 5:40:46 despite suffering a painful injury. He said: “It was a wet start until maybe we’ll over halfway. My Plantar Fasciitis injury came back early on in race and really hurt all the way round. The crowd was magnificent shouting out my name which really gets you round. Felt bit dodgy when crossed the line. Enjoyed it again. Time was important as an injury before the race it was just to get round and soak up the atmosphere. Loved seeing the Green Army on the race and in the crowd supporting.”

