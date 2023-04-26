Runners paint the town Redway as they do Milton Keynes proud at the London Marathon

Redway Runners did Milton Keynes proud with a big turnout to take on the 43rd London Marathon at the weekend.

The club sent two coaches with over 100 people for the event and had a cheering point at mile 13 on the route to support the runners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Piers Vallance recorded a superb time of 2:41.25. He said of his experience: “The London Marathon is still one of the best race experiences you can have. Despite the damp conditions, the atmosphere from the crowds and slick organisation make it a great event. London is an honest marathon course, so I was super happy to secure my 2:41 finish time. Congratulations to the many Redway Runners that took part and the impressive noise produced by the RR cheering points.”

The Redway Runners went to London together by coach

Christopher Poole completed his first ever marathon in an impressive 4:20:54. He said: “It was tough in parts, but the support from the crowd was amazing. So many Redway Runners supporters dotted around the course (especially the last 6 miles) and they made such a difference. I loved the coach organisation, it gave me time to get there in comfort and minimal stress.

"At the end of the race, I was utterly spent. And couldn't decide whether to laugh, smile or cry. The emotions were just overflowing. I'd definitely do this again. Hopefully next year.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sarah Bird finished her seventh London Marathon in an excellent 3hrs 40mins. She said: “Started out great with Julie and then I hit that wall! Still a great day out and support around the course and from Redway Runners was awesome so thank you.”