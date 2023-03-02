News you can trust since 1981
Running club in Milton Keynes puts the leg work in to support 'fantastic' foodbank

The Redway Runners of Milton Keynes have been collecting food donations from its members throughout February

By David RoseContributor
A running club in Milton Keynes has been putting the leg work in to support the 'fantastic' work of a foodbank.

MK's Redway Runners dropped into the MK Foodbank with five cars full of tins and boxes from many of its 2,500 plus membership.

Martin Lawrence, the Club's Chair said: "I'm really proud of every member that contributed to this appeal, a community running club helping the wider community in difficult times!"

Members of the Redway Runners with MK Foodbank Volunteers and some of the donations.
The Redways had asked its members to bring along donations to any of its 30 runs a week or to any of the local Parkruns at Willen, Linford Wood and Bury Field in Newport Pagnell.

