Running club in Milton Keynes puts the leg work in to support 'fantastic' foodbank
The Redway Runners of Milton Keynes have been collecting food donations from its members throughout February
A running club in Milton Keynes has been putting the leg work in to support the 'fantastic' work of a foodbank.
MK's Redway Runners dropped into the MK Foodbank with five cars full of tins and boxes from many of its 2,500 plus membership.
Martin Lawrence, the Club's Chair said: "I'm really proud of every member that contributed to this appeal, a community running club helping the wider community in difficult times!"
The Redways had asked its members to bring along donations to any of its 30 runs a week or to any of the local Parkruns at Willen, Linford Wood and Bury Field in Newport Pagnell.