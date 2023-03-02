Running club in Milton Keynes puts the leg work in to support 'fantastic' foodbank

A running club in Milton Keynes has been putting the leg work in to support the 'fantastic' work of a foodbank.

MK's Redway Runners dropped into the MK Foodbank with five cars full of tins and boxes from many of its 2,500 plus membership.

Martin Lawrence, the Club's Chair said: "I'm really proud of every member that contributed to this appeal, a community running club helping the wider community in difficult times!"

Members of the Redway Runners with MK Foodbank Volunteers and some of the donations.