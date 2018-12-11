Safer Milton Keynes survey: What do you think of crime in MK?

SaferMK is looking for the views of residents and employees in Milton Keynes on safety in the city.

The survey will help SaferMK understand people’s fear of crime and what people think of crime in Milton Keynes.

SaferMK

SaferMK is the Community Safety Partnership in Milton Keynes. The survey is designed to capture the views, opinions and experiences of crime and community safety issues in Milton Keynes – and responses will direct our work in keeping Milton Keynes a safe place to live, visit and work.

The information gathered will help partners, including Milton Keynes Council, Thames Valley Police, Bucks Fire and Rescue and Probation, to work with communities to target the right areas that matter to people in Milton Keynes.

This questionnaire should take around 10 minutes to complete, and the information supplied will be kept completely anonymous.

The survey will be open for six weeks, closing on Thursday, January 31 2019. To access the survey online visit: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/TVM6T6T

For a hard copy, or if you require an assistance completing the survey, call 01908 691691 or email safermk@milton-keynes.gov.uk

For more information please visit visit www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/privacy

