Safety calls after oven hob fire in ground floor fat in Milton Keynes
Cooking appliances identified as cause of 48% of all accidental house fires
Renewed safety calls have been made after firefighters were called to an oven hob fire in Fishermead, Milton Keynes, on Tuesday. (28/9)
Crews were called to the blaze at a ground floor flat in Bossiney Place, at around 4:14pm.
One appliance and crew from Broughton, one from Newport Pagnell and one from West Ashland attended.
The aerial appliance from West Ashland also attended, along with one officer.
Firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and positive pressure ventilation.
Cooking appliances were identified as the cause of 48 percent of all accidental house fires in the UK between 2018/19. Check out safety advice here
https://www.gassaferegister.co.uk/help-and-advice/gas-cooker-and-hob-appliance-guide/