Sainsbury's says ‘No’ to improved cycle parking at its store in Central Milton Keynes

Sainsbury’s has turned down a request for better cycle parking facilities at its store on Avebury Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes.

Calls for improved cycle parking at the Sainsbury’s CMK branch was proposed six months ago by campaign group Cycling CitizensMK after shoppers experienced problems.

But while Sainsbury’s has currently said ‘No’ to the demands it has not ruled out being to help out in the future.

“There’s a road railing I can chain my bike to near the entrance, but sometimes it’s full with other bikes,” said regular shopper Mick Toms. “It would be easier and safer if they provided some actual cycle racks.”

Sainsbury's shopper Mick Toms can't park his bike outside the store

Campaigners accepted Sainsbury’s offered a dedicated parking option with facilities for shoppers’ bikes located on the lower floor of the underground car park. But they argued the two car parking bays set aside, with BICYCLE PARKING painted on the floor, were not easy to access and that there was nothing to attach a bike to.

Campaigners wrote a letter to highlight the issue but following a meeting with the store’s duty manager, received an email explaining, ‘it couldn’t be done’ and that their request could not be met.

“It’s a great disappointment they’ve said No,” said campaigner Hazel Dean. “All we asked for was support for shoppers who want to be more environmentally friendly and get healthier in the process.”

Hazel Dean added: “What Sainsbury’s have provided is unsafe, unhealthy and unusable. The solution proposed would cost Sainsbury’s less than a minute’s profit. Just £500 would provide a lockable solution for three bikes. For just another 11 seconds of profit Sainsbury’s could install five racks.”

Campaigners say Sainsbury's underground bicycle parking facility has nowhere to attach a bike

Another campaigner, Alan Bullen, said: “I shop at ASDA because they have great cycle parking facilities.”

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s said: “Our stores receive lots of requests for support from the communities we serve and we help in a range of ways, including our food donation partnerships.