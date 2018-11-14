Santa Parade sees panto stars wow the crowds at Milton Keynes

People of all ages gathered at Centre:mk on Friday for the annual Santa Parade with support from the cast of this year’s pantomime extravaganza Robin Hood taking place at Milton Keynes Theatre.

Starting at Queen’s Court at 5pm, the gathered crowds were able to welcome special guests including Gina Murray (The Spirit of Sherwood) perform the Aretha Franklin classic Respect alongside the Acromaniacs (playing the Merry Men).

CentreMK Santa Parade

There was also a question and answer session from actors Peter Piper (Friar Tuck) and Michael Quinn (Will Scarlett).

They also heard from the Centre:mk’s charity Supershoes as well as Chef Ginger-Snaps before the parade, accompanied by the pantomime cast, which made its way from Queens Court down to Middleton Hall greeting people who turned out to line the route. The Grotto was then opened at the centre.

Emma Sullivan, theatre director, said: “It was so wonderful to see everyone getting into the festive spirit of the pantomime. And what better way to start than with the Santa Parade.”