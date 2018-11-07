Santa’s back at Xscape Milton Keynes spreading free festive cheer

Xscape MK welcome Santa back to his grotto this year, starting this Saturday and you can visit him for every weekend right up to and including Christmas Eve.

The festive grotto will be open in the main mall, every weekend plus on 20th, 21st and 24th December between 11am and 5pm and families can visit for free with online booking* now open. Limited walk-up slots will also be available on a day-by-day basis but it is advisable to book in advance.

Each family will get and individual chat with Santa and every child will receive a present, families are welcome to take their own photographs.



To book your visit to Santa online and to find out more about the Xscape festive activities visit Xscapemiltonkeynes.co.uk