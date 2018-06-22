Santander employees take on charity It's A Knockout challenge

Santander employees from as far as Dartford, Essex and London came together in Milton Keynes last week to face off in a charity remake of the classic TV game show ‘It’s a Knockout’.

The event was made up of a total of 285 employees in 32 teams, taking part in eight different challenges, including a basketball shootout, a chicken run and a human washing machine. This was all done in huge costumes and facing foam, water and other obstacles to raise money for Age UK and Barnardo’s.

Each team was tasked with raising £1,000 to help transform the lives of some of the most isolated and vulnerable older and younger people across the UK.

Two other Santander ‘It’s a Knockout’ events were hosted in Liverpool and Bristol last week, with a further 40 teams looking to take the total event fundraising to over £173,000.

The events were organised to raise funds for the bank’s charity partners and help Santander UK reach its goal of raising £3 million for Barnardo’s and Age UK by the end of 2018.

Keith Moor, chief marketing officer at Santander UK, said: “‘It’s a Knockout’ has become the highlight of our fundraising calendar over the last two years. Employees love the chance to recreate the classic game show with obstacle courses, fancy dress and falling over! Whilst it is a great day out, it underlines our commitment to helping people prosper and supporting those most in need. We want to raise as much money as possible to make a real difference for the communities that we live and work in.”

Head of corporate partnerships at Barnardo’s, Tara Honeywell, said: “It’s great to see so many of Santander’s employees coming together from across the UK to take part in fundraising activities such as this ‘It’s a Knockout’ event. The money raised through these events makes a huge difference to the charity, enabling us to help the most vulnerable children, young people, and families across the UK.”

Last year’s events, held in Liverpool and Milton Keynes, raised a total of just over £80,000 for the two charity partners and organisers have already more than doubled that sum this year, with the final donations still to come in.