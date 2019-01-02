School in Milton Keynes celebrates scoring a hat-trick of prestigious sports awards

Staff and students at a secondary school are starting 2019 on a high after netting an impressive hat-trick of prestigious regional sports awards last term.

Denbigh School was named ‘Secondary School of the Year’ at the Buckinghamshire & Milton Keynes Sports Awards Ceremony, which means it is the top secondary school in Buckinghamshire for encouraging students, particularly girls, to engage and participate in school sport.

This was followed by the school winning ‘Secondary Sports Achiever of the Year’ at the MK Sports Awards, in recognition of the school’s outstanding sporting participation and success rates. This was the fourth time in five years that Denbigh has won this award, which is testament to the School’s excellence and consistency of performance.

Earlier in the year, the school also received the ‘Secondary School of the Year’ Award at the MK School Sport Partnership Awards.

Headteacher Andy Squires said: “This clean sweep of the region’s sports awards demonstrates the strength of our school sports provision at a time when other schools are cutting back on school sport. We are totally committed to ensuring all our students benefit from participating in school sport and our PE staff go the extra mile to make this happen.”