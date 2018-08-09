School’s out as class of new teachers for Milton Keynes celebrates graduation

Another 33 newly qualified primary and secondary school teachers are celebrating graduating from the Tommy Flowers School Centred Initial Teacher Training this summer.

This year’s cohort of 14 primary and 19 secondary school newly qualified teachers received their Post Graduate Certificates in Education during a ceremony held at The Chrysalis Theatre in Willen.

Milton Keynes Mayor Martin Petchey presented the graduates with their awards and praised their achievements so far while recognising the commitment required for teaching.

He said: “Teachers need to engage students in the classroom and deliver lessons with enthusiasm and vitality, in order to inspire students to learn and help shape their future lives.”

The Tommy Flowers SCITT is a training partnership with links to many primary schools, 12 local secondary schools, a special school and a pupil referral unit.

The scheme promises to provide applicants with exemplary training for a year within a school environment.

Denbigh School’s headteacher Andy Squires said: “The Tommy Flowers SCITT, which was only established in 2014, has already trained over a hundred outstanding teachers, who are now mostly teaching in Milton Keynes schools.”

The NQTs were congratulated by special guests Cheryl Eyre, MK Council’s Head of Setting and School Effectiveness, Ian Tett, headteacher at Oakgrove School and Jo-Anne Hoarty, St Paul’s School’s Headteacher.

Applications are being accepted from October 2018 for the September 2019 intake. Search for Tommy Flowers SCITT, under Teacher Training Providers at: www.ucas.com